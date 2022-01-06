Ex-Sun Devil Kyle Dodd calls out Arizona fans and media, says league isn't dodging Wildcats

Dodd wasn't done.

He also slammed comments on a thread about Arizona State postponing its game against Arizona because of COVID-19 issues within its program.

"Good grief is right but The comments are a joke!!!," Dodd tweeted. "I promise nobody is scared LOL…. Life is wild right now …just remember these student athletes never signed up for this…the schools and league are doing best they can."

Frustration appears to be mounting around college basketball with the current situation amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the ASU men's basketball program announced that its games against UCLA and Arizona slated for this week were postponed due to COVID-19 issues within its program.

The Sun Devils were scheduled to play UCLA Wednesday and Arizona on Saturday and have now had five games either canceled or postponed.

Arizona has now had three games postponed due to COVID-10 protocols with other Pac-12 teams and isn't scheduled to play again until Jan. 13 (Colorado).

ASU is scheduled to play Utah that same day.