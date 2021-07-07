Ex-UA basketball staffer David Miller optimistic about new role at San Jose State

For another, there’s football. Under coach Brent Brennan, who drew attention for the UA football opening after last season, SJSU won the Mountain West while going 7-1 last season. Miller said that success excited fans locally, while the administration has also made financial commitments to basketball for facilities and staffing.

“San Jose has the Sharks, the Bay has the Warriors but in San Jose there’s a million people,” Miller said. “People don’t realize how big of a city it is and they want a winner. They’ve been kind of yearning for one and now football has it rolling with coach Brennan … and he’s been really supportive.”

Finally, there’s talent everywhere, starting with four high-major transfers that include former UA wing Tibet Gorener. The Turkish wing played in just eight games last season but drew praise from then-coach Sean Miller for his potential.

"He needs to put on weight, but he did a good job with (UA strength coach Chris) Rounds — he gained about 15 pounds last year," Miller said. "He's an elite shooter. He has a really good feel for the game and he's a legit 6-9.

"The big thing is him just buying in on defense and just getting older. He just turned 19 so I think I think his best basketball is ahead of him. But we anticipate him coming in right away and playing legit minutes."