Ex-UA coach Joan Bonvicini: Sixth-ranked Cats 'better now than they were a year ago'

Here's what she said:

With only a few weeks left in the season, what do you see in Arizona?

A: “I think they're better right now than they were a year ago. I think they've improved. Individual players have gotten better. Shaina Pellington is really becoming more of a scorer. Sam Thomas looking for herself, finally. And Cate Reese is really playing like a really good post player — well, forward. I think she's a forward and her defense is at another level. The other thing I like is Koi Love. I think she just had to understand the system. I knew in recruiting (her) you can see it, but she had to understand the defense and playing for a team — it’s just a different level team. … I like her a lot.”

Besides Love, who else will be a key player for them down the stretch — or is it more about the team and how they play together?

A: “I think No. 1, when you go to the Final Four — and they went to the championship game — they realize in order to get there (again), even though Aari (McDonald) was clearly the best player, they learned how to win together. They were in it together and I think that's why they've won a lot of games this year.