Ex-UA guard Derin Erdogan transferring to Northeastern; seventh Wildcat to find new school

Former Arizona guard Derin Erdogan will transfer to Northeastern, she posted to social media on Friday morning.

Erdogan posted a photo of herself in Northeastern gear with a message that said: "First I would like thank University of Arizona for giving me a chance for the last two years. It was an amazing journey. I had a chance to experience very special moments with the Wildcat family. I have committed to continue my academic and athletic careers at Northeastern University. I can not wait to get work with @gonuwbasketball!"

A member of the Colonial Athletic Association, the Huskies went 14-18 last season.

Erdogan was a little-used reserve during her final season in Tucson, though she hit two big shots in the Wildcats' NCAA Tournament-opening win over UNLV. The Turkish native played 68 total minutes, averaging 1.1 points per game.

Erdogan's move caps nearly six weeks of roster changes — a process that began when coach Adia Barnes vowed an overhaul following the Wildcats' NCAA Tournament round-of-32 loss to North Carolina in McKale Center. Bendu Yeaney (Oregon State), Netty Vonleh (Colorado), Koi Love (USC), Semaj Smith (San Jose State), Anna Gret Asi (Oklahoma State) and Gisela Sanchez (Kansas State) all left for new schools, and Taylor Chavez will not return.

The Wildcats have replaced the departed players with a trio of veteran transfers led by Jade Loville, who was rival Arizona State's top scorer a year ago. The vets will be asked to mesh with the top-rated recruiting class in program history as well as returners Cate Reese, Lauren Ware, Helena Pueyo, Shaina Pellington and Madi Conner.

