Ex-UA guard Terrell Brown will finally play in front of McKale Center fans — for Washington

“I mean, listen — I’ve seen him up close and personal and you knew how elite he was,” Hopkins said. “He’s scored a lot of points and knows how to do it. It was Senior Night playing against the hometown school and all those different things can play into it.

“Sometimes people have bad games and they have good games. That’s why they call them averages.”

There haven’t really been any bad games for Brown this season, and his averages reflect it. Brown is averaging 22.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists so for for Washington. He put up 7.3 points per game last season at Arizona.

The resulting honors have started arriving, too. Brown was named to the Crossover Classic all-tournament team last week in South Dakota. And on Monday, he picked up his first Pac-12 Player of the Week award after averaging 23.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in the four games Washington split last week.

But so far this season, Brown’s performances have been on an island. The Huskies, who dropped to 4-4 after a home loss to Winthrop on Saturday, don’t have anybody else averaging more than 10.3 points a game, and Hopkins acknowledged a need for balance.