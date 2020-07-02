Ex-UA Wildcat Ayton healthy and ready for Suns' final playoff push

“I had a break. I was happy. I felt like I was back in high school. I played 2K all day. Skipped from sleep to playing the game all day. … Obviously everybody was on me about going to the gym and I put basketball into my schedule later on in quarantine. But I definitely took advantage of that break, taking a load off. I think that’s why I have so much energy, because I wasn’t thinking about it and I was just waiting for the world to get back to normal.”

The time off also gave Ayton time to reflect on where he’s gone since leaving Arizona in 2018.

“For me, it’s not taking things for granted. I think as a young guy in the league, I learned a lot, I went through a lot. I could have been stopped a lot, and I didn’t stop. I stayed on the positive path and the Suns organization kept me taking the right steps to where I am today. … It gave me some humility, in a way. That’s why I think I enjoyed my family being there for me. … It really helped me get up every day and be consistent, especially through the suspension. Just working every day, keeping that goal on my mind no matter how I was feeling when I was going through it. I’m just doing it with a positive vibe, positive mind now. I’m happy.”

Ayton has put in work on his 3-point game, even though he’s yet to make one in seven career tries.