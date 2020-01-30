You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Ex-Wildcat Aaron Gordon set to participate in third Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star weekend

Ex-Wildcat Aaron Gordon set to participate in third Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star weekend

Gordon

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon slam dunks during the NBA All-Star dunk contest in Toronto on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)

 Mark Blinch

Third time's a charm, right? 

Orlando Magic forward and former Arizona Wildcat Aaron Gordon has committed to participate in the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest during NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago in February, per The Athletic's Shams Charania

Gordon will take part in his third Slam Dunk Contest since joining the NBA six seasons ago. Gordon's famous fetal-position dunk over the Magic mascot in 2016 nearly won the contest, but Zach LaVine edged him out 50-47 in the tie-breaker round. 

Gordon returned to the dunk contest in 2017, but lost to Glenn Robinson III, Derrick Jones Jr. and DeAndre Jordan. 

This season, the only cemented participant is Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard. Other rumored dunkers besides Gordon include LaVine, Jones and Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant. 

The Slam Dunk Contest is slated for Feb. 15 at 7 p.m., which will be televised on TNT. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News