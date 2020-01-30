Ex-Wildcat Aaron Gordon set to participate in third Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star weekend

Third time's a charm, right?

Orlando Magic forward and former Arizona Wildcat Aaron Gordon has committed to participate in the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest during NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago in February, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Gordon will take part in his third Slam Dunk Contest since joining the NBA six seasons ago. Gordon's famous fetal-position dunk over the Magic mascot in 2016 nearly won the contest, but Zach LaVine edged him out 50-47 in the tie-breaker round.

Gordon returned to the dunk contest in 2017, but lost to Glenn Robinson III, Derrick Jones Jr. and DeAndre Jordan.

This season, the only cemented participant is Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard. Other rumored dunkers besides Gordon include LaVine, Jones and Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant.

The Slam Dunk Contest is slated for Feb. 15 at 7 p.m., which will be televised on TNT.

