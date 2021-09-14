 Skip to main content
Ex-Wildcat Aaron Gordon signs 4-year, $92 million extension with Denver Nuggets

Ex-Wildcat Aaron Gordon signs 4-year, $92 million extension with Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Warriors Basketball

Denver Nuggets' Aaron Gordon, left, shoots against Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, April 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

 Jed Jacobsohn

Aaron Gordon will remain under contract with the Denver Nuggets until the 2025-26 season. 

The former Arizona Wildcat reportedly agreed to a four-year, $92 million extension on Tuesday, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. 

Gordon was dealt from the Orlando Magic, the team that selected him in the first round of the 2014 NBA draft, to the Nuggets during this past season, where he averaged 10.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25.9 minutes per game. 

On the first day of free agency in 2018, Gordon signed a four-year, $84 million contract with Orlando, making him the highest-paid UA product currently in the NBA, which still holds true with his newly-signed deal. 

Gordon is expected to start at power forward for the Nuggets alongside NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, with JaMychal Green, Jeff Green and fellow ex-Wildcat Zeke Nnaji as reserves. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

