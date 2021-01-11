Ex-Wildcat Allonzo Trier goes early in G League draft; Brandon Williams isn't picked

Trier averaged 12.1 minutes and 6.5 points last season and the Knicks cut him in June before he was scheduled to become a restricted free agent.

Even though the T-wolves drafted Trier, he signed a contract with the G League, which means he remains a free agent within the NBA.

Other former Pac-12 players taken in Monday’s draft included Gary Payton II (OSU), who went to Raptors 905 with the 15th pick; Dakarai Tucker (Utah), who went to Iowa with the 17th pick; and Rob Edwards (ASU), who went to Oklahoma City with the 24th overall pick.

Game at OSU still on (for now)

Arizona was still making plans Monday to play at Oregon State on Thursday, though an official determination of the game’s status has not been made as of Monday afternoon.

An OSU spokesman said the Beavers were still paused for COVID-19 considerations but could know Tuesday if the game will be played.

OSU announced its pause on Jan. 5 and pulled out of games at Utah and Colorado last weekend.