New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier (14) dribbles during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in New York, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

 Kathy Willens

Former Arizona Wildcats guard Allonzo Trier will start for the New York Knicks' season opener Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs, per head coach David Fizdale. Rumors swirled over the weekend that Trier would possibly be in the starting lineup. 

Trier — slotted at point guard — will be accompanied by rookie RJ Barrett, Marcus Morris, Julius Randle and Bobby Portis. 

The undrafted Trier started three games for the Knicks during his breakout rookie year in 2019 where he averaged 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists off the bench. Trier is entering his second year of his two-year, $7 million contract. 

Tipoff from San Antonio is set for 5:30 p.m. 

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.