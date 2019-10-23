Former Arizona Wildcats guard Allonzo Trier will start for the New York Knicks' season opener Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs, per head coach David Fizdale. Rumors swirled over the weekend that Trier would possibly be in the starting lineup.
Trier — slotted at point guard — will be accompanied by rookie RJ Barrett, Marcus Morris, Julius Randle and Bobby Portis.
David Fizdale on starting lineup decision: “I feel like RJ actually forced it. I really liked the way Zo played. By no means is this an indictment on anybody or stuck in stone. I still want these guys to be fighting for that top spot. I’ll keep expressing that to them.” https://t.co/fnL6AObJqQ— Ian Begley (@IanBegley) October 23, 2019
The undrafted Trier started three games for the Knicks during his breakout rookie year in 2019 where he averaged 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists off the bench. Trier is entering his second year of his two-year, $7 million contract.
Tipoff from San Antonio is set for 5:30 p.m.