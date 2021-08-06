Ex-Wildcat Andre Iguodala signs with Golden State Warriors

Free agent forward Andre Iguodala agreed to sign with the Golden State Warriors on Friday, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The former Arizona Wildcat previously narrowed down his list to Golden State, Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets.

Source: Andre Iguodala — a three-time Warriors champion and 2015 Finals MVP — agreed to sign a deal to return to Golden State. The Brooklyn Nets were also a finalist. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 6, 2021

Iguodala, the last Lute Olson-coached Wildcat in the NBA, won three championships with the Warriors between 2015-18, when Golden State battled the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers. Following the 2015 title run, Iguodala was named NBA Finals MVP.

Entering his 18th season in the NBA, Iguodala has averaged 11.6 points, five rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Between his time with the 76ers, Nuggets, Warriors and most recently the Miami Heat, Iguodala has career earnings of just over $184 million.

