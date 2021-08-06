 Skip to main content
Ex-Wildcat Andre Iguodala signs with Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (9) responds to a question during a news conference following Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 17, 2015. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 105-97 to win the best-of-seven game series 4-2. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

 Tony Dejak

Free agent forward Andre Iguodala agreed to sign with the Golden State Warriors on Friday, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. 

The former Arizona Wildcat previously narrowed down his list to Golden State, Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets. 

Iguodala, the last Lute Olson-coached Wildcat in the NBA, won three championships with the Warriors between 2015-18, when Golden State battled the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers. Following the 2015 title run, Iguodala was named NBA Finals MVP. 

Entering his 18th season in the NBA, Iguodala has averaged 11.6 points, five rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Between his time with the 76ers, Nuggets, Warriors and most recently the Miami Heat, Iguodala has career earnings of just over $184 million. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

