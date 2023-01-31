 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ex-Wildcat Bennedict Mathurin to play in Rising Stars Challenge during NBA All-Star weekend

Wizards Pacers Basketball

Indiana Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Indianapolis.

 Michael Conroy

Bennedict Mathurin will take part in NBA All-Star weekend. 

The former Arizona Wildcat was named to the Rising Stars Challenge rookies roster, joining Indiana Pacers teammate and fellow Canadian Andrew Nembhard, who played under UA head coach Tommy Lloyd at Gonzaga. 

Other rookies in the Rising Stars Challenge: Paolo Banchero (Magic), Jalen Duren (Pistons), AJ Griffin (Hawks), Jaden Ivey (Pistons), Walker Kessler (Jazz), Keegan Murray (Kings), Jabari Smith Jr. (Rockets), Jeremy Sochan (Spurs) and Jalen Williams (Thunder). 

The sophomore in the Rising Stars Challenge are Jose Alvarado (Pelicans), Scottie Barnes (Raptors), Josh Giddey (Thunder), Jalen Green (Rockets), Quentin Grimes (Knicks), Bones Hyland (Nuggets), Evan Mobley (Cavaliers), Trey Murphy III (Pelicans), Alperen Sengün (Rockets) and Franz Wagner (Magic). 

Indiana Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin (00) goes to the basket past Phoenix Suns' Josh Okogie (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

Mathurin, who was drafted sixth overall by the Pacers in 2022, is among the favorites to win NBA Rookie of the Year, averaging 17.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Mathurin, who is also in contention win NBA Sixth Man of the Year, is currently second in the NBA in bench scoring. 

Mathurin joins Deandre Ayton, Lauri Markkanen and Derrick Williams as ex-Wildcats to play in the Rising Stars Challenge. 

The Rising Stars Challenge is on Feb. 17 during NBA All-Star weekend at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

