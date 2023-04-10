Former Arizona Wildcats center Chance Comanche made his NBA debut in the Portland Trail Blazers' season-finale 157-101 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

The 6-10, 210-pound Comanche previously played for the G League's Stockton Kings, Canton Charge and Memphis Hustle since leaving the UA. In his final season at Arizona, Comanche averaged 6.3 points and 3.6 rebounds off the bench for a Wildcats team that made a run to the Sweet 16.

In 32 games for Stockton, Comanche averaged 13 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 22.9 minutes per contest.