Ex-Wildcat Channing Frye to serve as lead analyst for TNT's NBA broadcasts on Twitter

“#NBATwitter is in a league of its own, as one of the most engaged and influential sports communities on Twitter. We’re excited to deepen our partnership with the NBA by bringing new and improved live game streams, interactive voting polls, as well as the best of the best NBA video content to further ignite #NBATwitter conversation,” said TJ Adeshola, Head of U.S. Sports Partnerships at Twitter. “This partnership is a perfect match. Not only does it give fans more of what they want to see, it provides an ideal canvas for marketers to connect with what’s happening in the NBA, on Twitter.”