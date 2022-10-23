Ex-Wildcat Christian Koloko fined $15,000 for altercation with Miami Heat's Caleb Martin

Just three games into his rookie season, Christian Koloko is already giving the NBA back some of his salary.

Following a mid-game skirmish Saturday night in the Toronto Raptors' 112-109 loss to the Heat, the second-round pick was fined $15,000 for his involvement. During the third quarter, Koloko and Heat forward Caleb Martin were tangled up under the basket, fighting for a missed 3-pointer by Pascal Siakam.

Koloko fell to the ground under the basket, before Martin took a step forward and nearly stood over Koloko as the former Arizona Wildcat popped up. Martin grabbed Koloko and grappled him to the ground behind the basket and into courtside seats.

The NBA has suspended Caleb Martin for one game following his role in the altercation at FTX Arena on Saturday night, while Christian Koloko has been fined $15,000.📽️: @BallyHEAT pic.twitter.com/vjd4SZeK4W — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 24, 2022

"I was as confused as you," Koloko told reporters after the game. "I have no idea. ... I don't even know him, so I don't know what was going on through his head."

Martin has been suspended for Monday's rematch between the Heat and Raptors in Miami on Monday at 4:30 p.m. He will lose nearly $45,000 in salary money for his suspension. Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who has yet to play this season, was fined $15,5000 for leaving the Heat's bench during the incident.

"Overall, I've got to be more professional in the way that I handle those type of situations," Martin said.