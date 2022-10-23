 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ex-Wildcat Christian Koloko fined $15,000 for altercation with Miami Heat's Caleb Martin

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, left, works against Toronto Raptors forward Christian Koloko (35) for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

 Noah K. Murray

Just three games into his rookie season, Christian Koloko is already giving the NBA back some of his salary. 

Following a mid-game skirmish Saturday night in the Toronto Raptors' 112-109 loss to the Heat, the second-round pick was fined $15,000 for his involvement. During the third quarter, Koloko and Heat forward Caleb Martin were tangled up under the basket, fighting for a missed 3-pointer by Pascal Siakam.

Koloko fell to the ground under the basket, before Martin took a step forward and nearly stood over Koloko as the former Arizona Wildcat popped up. Martin grabbed Koloko and grappled him to the ground behind the basket and into courtside seats. 

"I was as confused as you," Koloko told reporters after the game. "I have no idea. ... I don't even know him, so I don't know what was going on through his head."

Martin has been suspended for Monday's rematch between the Heat and Raptors in Miami on Monday at 4:30 p.m. He will lose nearly $45,000 in salary money for his suspension. Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who has yet to play this season, was fined $15,5000 for leaving the Heat's bench during the incident. 

"Overall, I've got to be more professional in the way that I handle those type of situations," Martin said. 

Koloko is averaging 1.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game this season. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

