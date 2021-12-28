Ex-Wildcat Deandre Ayton lands multiyear extension deal with Puma

After three-plus years as one of the most recognizable faces signed to Puma, Phoenix Suns star center Deandre Ayton received a multiyear extension with the shoe brand, which was announced on Tuesday in a feature story by ESPN's Nick DePaula.
The former Arizona Wildcat signed with Puma just before he was the top pick by the Phoenix Suns in 2018, joining fellow draftees Marvin Bagley Jr., Michael Porter Jr. and Kevin Knox. Other NBA players such as LaMelo Ball, RJ Barrett, Kevin Porter, Kyle Kuzma and Terry Rozier.
"We wanted to be disruptive —putting our brand back in the mix after several years — with the strategy to sign top draft picks who were not only elite athletes, but also fit well with our brand's goal of merging sports with culture," Adam Petrick, PUMA global director of brand & marketing, told ESPN. "Deandre was a big part of our plan. He checked all the boxes for us then and now as Puma Hoops continues to grow ... we are truly excited to continue to have Deandre as part of our Puma family."
Ayton's agent, Nima Namakian of Innovate Sports Group, helped negotiate the deal and told ESPN that Ayton is expected to be one of the highest-paid centers in the NBA as a brand endorser. Ayton called the new deal "a blessing."
"The reason I signed with Puma from the beginning, is I wanted to be different," Ayton told ESPN.
Added Ayton: "Growing up in the Bahamas, the first brand really that I wore was Puma. That's all we saw was Puma. A guy like Usain Bolt, who I looked up to as a star of the Caribbean and the face of the Caribbean when it comes to sports, that's the only thing that he was repping. Puma was everywhere."
During his time at Puma, Ayton released his own sneaker, "RS-X Deandre," as a tribute to the Bahamas and raised money for relief after his home country following Hurricane Dorian. During the holiday season this year, Ayton took a family on a shopping spree at the Puma store in New York City. Ayton told ESPN that his mother, Andrea, is planning on future events to give away Puma clothing in the Bahamas, other countries in the Caribbean and Africa.
"She's been teaming up with Puma and sharing her ideas for how she can give back," Ayton said. "Seeing that, I remember how we grew up. I grew up off of second-hand clothes, and for us to be in a position to help families and put smiles on their faces, it's like a dream I never thought would've came true."
Ayton is currently in his fourth season with the Suns, but will become a restricted free agent following this season after Phoenix didn't give him a max extension during the offseason after the team's run to the NBA Finals. This season, Ayton is averaging 17 points and 11.1 rebounds per game, but most recently entered COVID-19 protocols on Monday.
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports