Ex-Wildcat Deandre Ayton lands multiyear extension deal with Puma

"The reason I signed with Puma from the beginning, is I wanted to be different," Ayton told ESPN.

Added Ayton: "Growing up in the Bahamas, the first brand really that I wore was Puma. That's all we saw was Puma. A guy like Usain Bolt, who I looked up to as a star of the Caribbean and the face of the Caribbean when it comes to sports, that's the only thing that he was repping. Puma was everywhere."

During his time at Puma, Ayton released his own sneaker, "RS-X Deandre," as a tribute to the Bahamas and raised money for relief after his home country following Hurricane Dorian. During the holiday season this year, Ayton took a family on a shopping spree at the Puma store in New York City. Ayton told ESPN that his mother, Andrea, is planning on future events to give away Puma clothing in the Bahamas, other countries in the Caribbean and Africa.