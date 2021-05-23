Ex-Wildcat Deandre Ayton shines in Phoenix Suns' win over Lakers in Game 1 of NBA playoffs

Game 2 is Tuesday night in Phoenix.

It was an eventful first half that saw the Suns take a 53-45 lead.

James hit two early 3s but Phoenix responded with its own flurry from long range. Jae Crowder’s 3-pointer made it 24-17 with 4:18 left in the first quarter and Lakers coach Frank Vogel called his second timeout. Phoenix had a 32-25 lead after the first.

But the festive atmosphere in Phoenix turned to a stunned silence early in the second quarter when Paul bumped into teammate Cameron Johnson and fell to the floor in obvious pain while holding his right shoulder. He was down for a couple minutes — surrounded by players from both teams — before slowly walking off the floor with a towel over his head.

The 36-year-old star returned a few minutes later to a huge roar from the crowd, but didn't look right. He was dribbling mostly with his left hand and missed the only shot he took before halftime.

Booker had 17 points before the break on 8-of-14 shooting and Ayton added 14.