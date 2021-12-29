Ex-Wildcat Gabe York to make NBA debut with Orlando Magic

NBA teams experiencing COVID-19 issues within their locker rooms has given several opportunities for several former Arizona Wildcats to play in the league.

The latest one: Gabe York, who will make his NBA debut for the Orlando Magic Thursday night against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Orlando signing York to a 10-day hardship contract Wednesday morning.

York is the latest G League player to play in the NBA this season following multiple contract players entering the league's health and safety protocols. Ex-UA point guard Brandon Williams made his NBA debut earlier this week with the Portland Trail Blazers, scoring seven points off the bench. York's Arizona teammate Stanley Johnson earned a 10-day contract with the hometown Lakers and even worked his way into the starting lineup in L.A.'s win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.

The Orlando Magic are signing guard Gabe York on a 10-day hardship deal, source tells ESPN. York has been playing for Ft. Wayne of the G League. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 29, 2021