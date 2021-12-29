Ex-Wildcat Gabe York to make NBA debut with Orlando Magic

NBA teams experiencing COVID-19 issues within their locker rooms has given several opportunities for several former Arizona Wildcats to play in the league.
The latest one: Gabe York, who will make his NBA debut for the Orlando Magic Thursday night against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Orlando signing York to a 10-day hardship contract Wednesday morning.
York is the latest G League player to play in the NBA this season following multiple contract players entering the league's health and safety protocols. Ex-UA point guard Brandon Williams made his NBA debut earlier this week with the Portland Trail Blazers, scoring seven points off the bench. York's Arizona teammate Stanley Johnson earned a 10-day contract with the hometown Lakers and even worked his way into the starting lineup in L.A.'s win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.
The Orlando Magic are signing guard Gabe York on a 10-day hardship deal, source tells ESPN. York has been playing for Ft. Wayne of the G League.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 29, 2021
York has spent this season playing for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, and has been one of the top scorers averaging 18.3 points on 48% shooting from 3-point range per game. Earlier this month, York scored 36 points — a Fort Wayne record — on nine made 3-pointers in a 155-103 win over the Wisconsin Herd.
Since turning pro in 2016, York has played for Orlando Magic's G League teams, the Erie Bayhawks and most recently the Lakeland Magic in 2018-19. Along the way, York played professionally overseas in Italy, Germany, Greece, France and Israel.
The Magic are slated to face the Bucks in Orlando on Thursday at 5 p.m. MT.
