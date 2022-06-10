 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ex-Wildcat Jason Terry to interview for Utah Jazz head coaching position

Arizona Wildcats vs Cal State Bakersfield

Arizona Wildcats assistant coach Jason Terry reacts to a three-pointer made during the second half of the Arizona Wildcats vs Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners men's basketball game at McKale Center, 1721 E. Enke Dr., in Tucson, Ariz. on Dec. 9, 2020.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Will the Jet land in Salt Lake City?

Former Arizona Wildcat and longtime NBA player Jason Terry will interview for the Utah Jazz head coaching vacancy, after Quin Snyder stepped down from his post following eight seasons at the helm, per The Athletic's Shams Charania on Friday. 

Terry, who last played in the NBA in 2018, spent the last as head coach of the Grand Rapids Gold, the G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets. The Gold — led by point guard Isaiah Thomas and wings Nik Stauskas and Lance Stephenson — posted a 17-15 record in Terry's first season as a head coach. 

After a standout career at the UA, which included helping the Wildcats win the 1997 national championship and earning Pac-10 Player of the Year honors in '99, the former 10th overall pick played 19 seasons in the association and was the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year with the Dallas Mavericks in 2009. Terry averaged 15.1 points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds the season Dallas won the NBA championship in 2011. 

Terry became an assistant at the UA under then-head coach Sean Miller for the 2020-21 season. Miller was fired after the season and was replaced by Tommy Lloyd, who retained Terry as an assistant, but accepted the Grand Rapids Gold job in the offseason. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

