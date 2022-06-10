Ex-Wildcat Jason Terry to interview for Utah Jazz head coaching position

Will the Jet land in Salt Lake City?

Former Arizona Wildcat and longtime NBA player Jason Terry will interview for the Utah Jazz head coaching vacancy, after Quin Snyder stepped down from his post following eight seasons at the helm, per The Athletic's Shams Charania on Friday.

Terry, who last played in the NBA in 2018, spent the last as head coach of the Grand Rapids Gold, the G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets. The Gold — led by point guard Isaiah Thomas and wings Nik Stauskas and Lance Stephenson — posted a 17-15 record in Terry's first season as a head coach.

After a standout career at the UA, which included helping the Wildcats win the 1997 national championship and earning Pac-10 Player of the Year honors in '99, the former 10th overall pick played 19 seasons in the association and was the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year with the Dallas Mavericks in 2009. Terry averaged 15.1 points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds the season Dallas won the NBA championship in 2011.

Terry became an assistant at the UA under then-head coach Sean Miller for the 2020-21 season. Miller was fired after the season and was replaced by Tommy Lloyd, who retained Terry as an assistant, but accepted the Grand Rapids Gold job in the offseason.

