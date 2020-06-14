Ex-Wildcat Jawann McClellan, now a Houston police officer, reflects on relationship with George Floyd

“If we join, we can’t point the finger and say this and this and that. I tell people, ‘Hey, if we weren’t on the force, what do you think would be going on?’ I did it for change and I didn’t have to do it for the money. The money is good, but it’s not why I got into it. Honestly, I thought it was my calling. It was either that or coaching for me, and in the coaching ranks, you deal with a little racism, too. As you know, the black coach is looked at as the recruiter; he goes and gets the kids. The black coach is looked at as the token guy and the recruiter. When the black coach gets all the kids, he doesn’t get a job. … We’re still dealing with it and we’re nowhere close to where we want to be. I’m not saying all black coaches are great or all black police officers are great — or all black people are great, because we have bad seeds in every race. But just because you’re a bad seed, it’s not left up to us to judge your fate. We all just need to get along and be cordial.”