 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Wildcat Joseph Blair to make NBA head coaching debut for Washington Wizards

Ex-Wildcat Joseph Blair to make NBA head coaching debut for Washington Wizards

Arizona Wildcats center Kaleb Tarczewski (35) warms up with Joseph Blair, an undergraduate assistant coach, before a game against Cal at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California. Photo taken Saturday February 01, 2014 Photo by: Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

Following two-plus seasons as an assistant coach in the NBA, Joseph Blair will make his association head coaching debut Monday afternoon for the Washington Wizards, when they host the Philadelphia 76ers. 

The former Arizona Wildcat takes over for acting head coach Pat Delany and Washington head coach Wes Unseld Jr., both of whom entered the NBA's health and safety protocols. 

Blair entered the NBA coaching ranks with the Sixers in 2019 under then head coach Brett Brown, then with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 2020-21 season. 

Prior to his NBA journey, Blair was the head coach of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, where he won the G League championship in 2019. Blair was a graduate assistant on former Arizona head coach Sean Miller's staff at the UA from 2013-15. 

Tipoff for Wizards-Sixers is slated for noon on Monday. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tommy Lloyd on Kerr Kriisa's absence, Wildcats' culture after win over Utah

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News