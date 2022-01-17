Ex-Wildcat Joseph Blair to make NBA head coaching debut for Washington Wizards

Following two-plus seasons as an assistant coach in the NBA, Joseph Blair will make his association head coaching debut Monday afternoon for the Washington Wizards, when they host the Philadelphia 76ers.

The former Arizona Wildcat takes over for acting head coach Pat Delany and Washington head coach Wes Unseld Jr., both of whom entered the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Acting Head Coach Pat Delany has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Assistant Coach Joseph Blair will assume acting head coaching duties beginning with today’s game against Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/UusW2tnmz9 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 17, 2022

Blair entered the NBA coaching ranks with the Sixers in 2019 under then head coach Brett Brown, then with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 2020-21 season.