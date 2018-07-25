Another Arizona Wildcat will make his way to the Big Apple. The New York Knicks announced Wednesday via Twitter that former Arizona Wildcat guard Kadeem Allen will sign with the franchise.
The terms of Allen's contract were not released.
Allen will join his former UA teammate Allonzo Trier, who signed a two-way contract with New York before NBA Summer League earlier this month.
New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard Kadeem Allen.— NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) July 25, 2018
The Knicks are Allen's second team in the NBA after the Boston Celtics drafted him in the second round of the 2017 draft. Boston waived Allen before its final NBA Summer League game June 15.
Allen played for the Celtics on a two-way contract and spent most of the season with the Maine Red Claws in the G League. With the Celtics, Allen averaged 1.1 points in 5.9 minutes in 18 games.
Allen was G League Player of the Week in January after scoring a career-high 46 points.