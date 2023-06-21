Keanu Pinder will have an opportunity to display his talents in front of NBA scouts and coaches this summer, when the former Arizona Wildcats forward plays for the Phoenix Suns' NBA Summer League team.

Pinder reportedly told ESPN Australia basketball insider Olgun Uluc about joining the Suns' NBA Summer League roster on Tuesday.

At Arizona, the 6-9 Pinder, a former transfer from Hutchinson Community College (Kansas), was primarily a backup forward for the Wildcats and averaged 2.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 11.3 minutes per game from 2016-18.

The Perth, Australia native has mostly spent his professional-playing career in leagues in his home country. In 28 games with the Cairns Taipans of Australia's National Basketball League, Pinder averaged 10.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per contest and was named NBL Most Improved Player. Then Pinder won the award again after averaging a near double-double, 16.9 points and 9.3 rebounds, per game.

Pinder recently signed a contract with the hometown Perth Wildcats, the team his father Kendal Pinder played for. Tucson native and former Palo Verde High School star Bryce Cotton, who is a three-time NBL champion and MVP, plays for Perth.