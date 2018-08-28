After his rookie year, combo guard Kobi Simmons will look for a new team to play for in the upcoming NBA season as the Memphis Grizzlies waived the former Arizona Wildcat on Tuesday, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Simmons signed a two-way contract with the Grizzlies after he went undrafted in 2017, and played most of last season with the Memphis Hustle of the G League.
As the Grizzlies finished with one of the worst records in the NBA, Simmons was called up and appeared in 32 games, starting in 12, and averaged 6.1 points and 2.1 assists. His most notable game was a 20-point, 7-assist performance against the Detroit Pistons in April.
Simmons is coming off an up-and-down summer league, but still managed to average 14.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists in 25.6 minutes per game and led the Grizzlies to the semifinals.
Last weekend, Simmons had his jersey retired at Saint Francis High School in Alpharetta, Georgia.
Great day at SF. We retired Kobi Simmons jersey #2 from our basketball program. 2,456 points, 520 assists, 225 steals, 264 3 pt fg, 100 wins, 4 region titles, 2 state titles, McDonalds All American. pic.twitter.com/NHwzwPLkYf— Saint Francis Hoops (@StFrancishoops1) August 20, 2018