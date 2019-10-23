Most of the teams in the NBA started its season Wednesday and Lauri Markkanen is already off to an encouraging start after the former Arizona Wildcat recorded 35 points and 17 rebounds in the Chicago Bulls' 126-125 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.
Markkanen's 35 points was the most in a Bulls season opener since Michael Jordan in 1995 when he scored 42. Markkanen is also the first Bulls player to get at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in a season opener since Jordan in 1989. Despite shooting 1 of 7 from 3-point range, Markkanen went 13 of 25 from the field and 8 of 10 from the free throw line.
Other Wildcats were in action tonight for the first full slate of NBA games this season. Allonzo Trier started at point guard for the Knicks, but only played seven minutes and shot 0-for-3 from the field in a 120-111 loss to San Antonio.
Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon finished the night with nine points 2 of 8 shooting from the field, three assists and two steals in a 94-85 win over the Cavaliers. In 13 minutes off the bench, point guard T.J. McConnell, fresh off signing his $7 million contract with Indiana, scored four points and dished three assists in the Pacers' loss to the Pistons.
To cap off the night, Deandre Ayton recorded his 41st career double-double, 18 points and 11 rebounds, in the Phoenix Suns' 125-94 win over Sacramento. Ayton shot 9 of 14 from the field and had four blocks in the season opener.