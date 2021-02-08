Ex-Wildcat Lauri Markkanen out 2-4 weeks with right shoulder injury

“I don't know if organizationally, they'll be evaluating it as ‘Well, this guy got hurt a couple years ago. He got hurt again this year,'" said Donovan, in his first year as Chicago's coach. "I don't know if that would be fair to him.'”

Markkanen's injury leaves the Bulls without two frontcourt starters. Center Wendell Carter Jr. has been sidelined since Jan. 18 and is not expected back until at least the end of the month. The injuries complicate the Bulls' efforts to limit veteran Thaddeus Young's minutes.

Forward Otto Porter Jr. missed his fourth consecutive game Monday because of back spasms. And Chandler Hutchison was held out of his second in a row for personal reasons, though he remains with the team. Donovan had no timetable for his return.

“I can't really talk anymore about it,” Donovan said. "The conversations I've had with him have been absolutely terrific. I give him a lot of credit. He's handled himself like a complete pro. But right now, there are some things he needs to focus on personally."

The Wizards held Russell Westbrook out of the lineup because they were playing for the second time in as many days. Coach Scott Brooks hopes to have the nine-time All-Star and 2017 NBA MVP playing on both ends of back-to-backs “down the road.”