Lauri Markkanen will have a strong presence at NBA All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City this week.

Along with playing in the actual NBA All-Star Game, the Utah Jazz forward and former Arizona Wildcat will also participate in the 3-point contest on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Markkanen, who is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc this season, will compete against Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Tyler Herro (Miami Heat), Buddy Hield (Indiana Pacers), Kevin Huerter (Sacramento Kings), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Anfernee Simons (Portland Trail Blazers) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).

After Markkanen was included in a deal that sent star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Markkanen has emerged as one of the top forwards in the western conference, 24.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, and was selected as an all-star for the first time in his career.

The 7-foot stretch forward from Finland was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 2017 and had a prominent role for the franchise early in his NBA career, but a series of injuries sidelined Markkanen and he was traded to the Cavaliers in a three-team deal. Markkanen was then traded to Utah after posting 14.8 points per game in his lone season in Cleveland.

The Jazz enter the all-star break 10th place in the western conference standings.