The day after mutually parting ways with the Los Angeles Lakers, Luke Walton has agreed to terms to become the next head coach of the Sacramento Kings, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Breaking: Luke Walton and the Kings have agreed on a deal in principle to make him their next head coach, league sources tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/1HMWZO7MDF— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 13, 2019
The terms of Walton's contract has been undisclosed, but The Athletic's Sam Amick reported the the former Arizona Wildcat's deal with Sacramento is expected to run through the 2022-23 season.
Walton, 39, finished up his three-year stint as the Lakers head coach Friday afternoon after posting a 98-148 record since his first season in 2016.
"We would like to thank Luke for his dedicated service over the last three years," said Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka in a press release. "We wish Luke and his family the best of luck moving forward."
Walton replaces David, who coached three seasons in Sacramento, and takes over a roster led by a cast of young talent with potential such as Buddy Hield, De'Aaron Fox, Marvin Bagley III, Harry Giles and Willie Cauley-Stein. Walton also coached Kings forward Harrison Barnes in 2016 as the Golden State Warriors' interim head coach when Steve Kerr was out with a back injury. Barnes played in Golden State from 2012-16.
Walton and Kings vice president of basketball operations Vlade Divac were NBA teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2004-05 season.