Ex-Wildcat Mike Bibby 'would love to be an assistant coach' on Arizona's new staff

Mike Bibby, who helped Arizona capture its only NCAA basketball championship in 1997 as a freshman point guard, said he believes the Wildcats should hire a former player under Lute Olson to lead the transition after Sean Miller was fired on Wednesday.

Bibby, who has no college basketball coaching experience, isn't saying he should be considered to lead the Wildcats into a new era. But he said he would love to be an assistant coach there.

"I think Arizona should bring back someone that played for the late great Coach O," Bibby told The Arizona Republic in a text message. "There are a lot of head coaches that played for Coach O that would be a great choice.

"I would love to be an assistant coach there. Anywhere on that staff is a dream job for me."

Bibby went to UA after leading Phoenix Shadow Mountain to its first big-school basketball championship in 1996.