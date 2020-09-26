 Skip to main content
Ex-Wildcat Miles Simon, Los Angeles Lakers punch ticket to NBA Finals

NBA: JAN 31 Lakers at Clippers

 Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Miles Simon during a NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers on January 31, 2019 at STAPLES Center.

 Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire

Simon says finals! 

The Los Angeles Lakers punched their ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010 after holding off the Denver Nuggets in five games in the Western Conference Finals, and former Arizona Wildcat standout Miles Simon will coach in his first championship as an assistant on Frank Vogel's staff. 

Quinton Crawford, who played for the Wildcats between 2011-13, is also an assistant under Vogel. 

Simon becomes the fourth Lute Olson disciple to coach in the NBA Finals, joining Steve Kerr, Bruce Fraser and Bret Brielmaier. 

The Lakers will host the winner of the Boston Celtics-Miami Heat series. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

