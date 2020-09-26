Ex-Wildcat Miles Simon, Los Angeles Lakers punch ticket to NBA Finals

Simon says finals!
The Los Angeles Lakers punched their ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010 after holding off the Denver Nuggets in five games in the Western Conference Finals, and former Arizona Wildcat standout Miles Simon will coach in his first championship as an assistant on Frank Vogel's staff.
Quinton Crawford, who played for the Wildcats between 2011-13, is also an assistant under Vogel.
One more stop: NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/eu6QMP7FKO— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 27, 2020
Simon becomes the fourth Lute Olson disciple to coach in the NBA Finals, joining Steve Kerr, Bruce Fraser and Bret Brielmaier.
The Lakers will host the winner of the Boston Celtics-Miami Heat series.
