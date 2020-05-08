Ex-Wildcat Nick Johnson is back in Phoenix, running marathons and planning fishing trips, as he waits out coronavirus

A: “The best athletes in the world are definitely in the NBA. As far as basketball, it’s really good basketball. It’s not isolation basketball or jacking up a shot in five seconds or taking bad shots. It’s a pure form of basketball, which I would equate to college basketball. But you have better athletes, better basketball players playing the game, especially in Turkey, when there are so many big clubs. You have Besiktas, who Allen Iverson went to play for after his (NBA) career; Deron Williams played for them during the lockout in 2010-11. You’ve had so many big guys and clubs over there. The gyms get crazy and the fans are chanting the whole. It’s definitely a college feel, but it means more.”

So you ran a marathon. How was that experience?

A: “One of (my mom’s) neighbors is a runner and a former Marine. He runs a lot. He just did a 30-mile trail run last week, and so he mentioned to me he wanted to do 20 marathons in 2020. I think the most he’s done in a year was like three, so that’s a pretty amazing accomplishment. I was kind of just messing with him and said, ‘I’ve always wanted to do something like that. Let me come with you.’ He was like, ‘Of course, I’ll let you know.’