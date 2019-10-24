Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has been suspended 25 games by the NBA after testing positive for a diuretic. The NBA announced the former Arizona Wildcats star’s discipline Thursday night.
Diuretics, also referred to as “water pills,” are on the NBA’s list of banned substances. Diuretics are used to cleanse sodium and water from the body, and — if used improperly — can mask performance-enhancing drugs. They’re commonly used to treat high blood pressure.
Ayton said taking the diuretic was “an unintentional mistake.” The National Basketball Players Association is planning appeal Ayton’s suspension, in part because a follow-up test showed no additional traces of banned substances, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
“I want to apologize to my family, the entire Suns organization, my teammates, partners, our fans and the Phoenix community. This was an unintentional mistake and unfortunately I put something in my body that I was completely unaware of,” Ayton said in a statement.
“I do understand the unfortunate impact that this has on so many others, and for that I am deeply sorry. I’m extremely disappointed that I’ve let my team down. I will continue to work with the NBPA to go through arbitration and am hopeful of a positive resolution.”
Suns general manager James Jones issued a statement Thursday night, saying coach "Monty Williams and I are disappointed in the actions by Deandre Ayton that led to his testing positive for a banned diuretic and subsequent suspension by the NBA. This does not uphold the standards and principles we have set for the team.”
“Deandre has expressed his deepest remorse," Jones said. "While he is suspended we remain committed to his growth and development on and off the court. His actions are not taken lightly, and we are committed to ensuring that Deandre understands the profound impact it has had on the team, organization, and Suns community.”
Ayton scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the season-opening win over Sacramento Wednesday. He averaged 16.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game in his rookie season. The Suns made Ayton the first pick in the 2018 draft.