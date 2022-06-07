Ex-Wildcat Quinton Crawford retained by Lakers for new coach Darvin Ham's staff

The day after the Los Angeles Lakers officially introduced Darvin Ham as their new head coach, two of his assistants were revealed — and one of them is a former Arizona Wildcat.

Quinton Crawford, who has spent the last three seasons as the Lakers' head video coordinator and assistant coach under now fired Frank Vogel, will stay as an assistant on Ham's staff, along with veteran assistant Phil Handy, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski Tuesday morning. Other assistants — David Fizdale, Mike Penberty and John Lucas III — will not be kept.

During his introductory press conference, Ham said, "I like coaches that like to roll up their sleeves and are able to get out there."

"Where I come from the last nine years, we did everything. We did player development. We did scouting. I had to step in as the head coach on a few occasions. But it was a team. It wasn't coordinators on either side of the ball," Ham said. "We all pitched in on all aspects of our team basketball offensively and defensively. So, I'm looking to build that similar type of staff."

Crawford, a walk-on for the Wildcats from 2011-13, helped the Lakers win a championship in 2020, when the NBA "bubbled" in Orlando during the pandemic-influenced season. Fellow Arizona product Miles Simon was also an assistant coach on Vogel's staff, but accepted the head coaching position of the South Bay Lakers, L.A.'s G League affiliate, this season.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.