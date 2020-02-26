Ex-Wildcat Rawle Alkins signs deal with Portugal's FC Porto

Former Arizona Wildcat Rawle Alkins is the latest Wildcat to play overseas after signing a deal with Portugal's FC Porto Wednesday morning.
🏀Rawle Alkins💙Bem-vindo! Welcome!📍Extremo🇺🇸EUA 👉22 anos🔙Clubes anteriores: Arizona (Universitário), Toronto Raptors, Windy City Bulls, Chicago Bulls#FCPorto #FCPortoBasquetebol #Basquetebol #FCPortoSports pic.twitter.com/mznMxybWrr— FC Porto (@FCPorto) February 26, 2020
The 6-foot-6-inch wing, who last played for the UA in 2018 and went undrafted, was under a two-way contract in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls last season and spent most of his time with the G League's Windy City Bulls. In 10 appearances in the NBA, the 22-year-old Alkins averaged 3.7 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.
Alkins played for the Toronto Raptors' Summer League squad in 2018 and, most recently, the Houston Rockets' Summer League team.
Now overseas, the Brooklyn native will replace the injured Will Sheehey for the remainder of the season.
FC Porto, coached by Moncho Lopez, competes in the Portugal Basketball League and is 17-3 this season. FC Porto is third in the PBL standings with five games remaining in the regular season, which ends on April 11.
