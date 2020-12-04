 Skip to main content
Ex-Wildcat Rawle Alkins signs Exhibit 10 contract with New Orleans Pelicans

Presnell 2018 pic picks

Arizona guard Rawle Alkins (1) roars after a steal and a slam helped the Wildcats finally build a lead against a determined Oregon State in the second half of their Pac-12 game at McKale Center, Thursday, January 11, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Former Arizona Wildcats wing Rawle Alkins has returned to the NBA, after signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the New Orleans Pelicans. 

The Pelicans become the second NBA team Alkins has signed with. Alkins spent one season in the Chicago Bulls organization in 2018-19. 

"Beyond blessed & thankful for the opportunity," Alkins tweeted. "Words can’t describe how grateful I am." 

Alkins' Exhibit 10 contract, which was created in the 2017 collective bargaining agreement, doesn't ensure a spot on the roster but the ex-Wildcat could receive a bonus ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 for attending preseason camp. 

If Alkins were to make the Pelicans' roster, he'll get the minimum NBA salary. If he's cut, New Orleans has the right to switch the Exhibit 10 contract into a two-way deal, and send Alkins down to the G League for at least 60 days. 

Since the 6-foot-5-inch, 225-pound Alkins went undrafted in 2018, the Brooklyn native hasn't stuck in the NBA. His last season in the league was in 2018-19, when Alkins spent majority of the season with the Windy City Bulls, Chicago's G League affiliate. In 10 games with the NBA Bulls, Alkins averaged 3.7 points and 2.6 rebounds. 

Last season, Alkins signed with FC Porto of the Portugal Basketball League to replace an injured player in the final stretch of the season. His most notable performance was a 24-point, 5-rebounds and 5-assist outing against Oliveirenso in early March. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

