Ex-Wildcat Rawle Alkins signs Exhibit 10 contract with New Orleans Pelicans

Former Arizona Wildcats wing Rawle Alkins has returned to the NBA, after signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pelicans become the second NBA team Alkins has signed with. Alkins spent one season in the Chicago Bulls organization in 2018-19.

"Beyond blessed & thankful for the opportunity," Alkins tweeted. "Words can’t describe how grateful I am."

Alkins' Exhibit 10 contract, which was created in the 2017 collective bargaining agreement, doesn't ensure a spot on the roster but the ex-Wildcat could receive a bonus ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 for attending preseason camp.