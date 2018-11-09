Pac-12 Networks added a new member to its college basketball broadcasting team in former Arizona Wildcat Richard Jefferson. Jefferson also joins longtime play-by-play announcer Barry Tompkins as the latest to join Pac-12 Networks.
Jefferson will serve as an in-game color analyst as well as studio analysis. He joins an analyst group that consists of former Wildcat Matt Muehlebach, Steve Lavin, Casey Jacobsen, P.J. Carlesimo, Mike Montgomery, Eddie House, Don MacLean, Eldridge Recasner, Dan Dickau, Ben Braun, Dan Belloumini and, of course, Bill Walton.
Jefferson enters the broadcasting field after he retired from the NBA following a 17-year pro career.
After a three-year career at the UA and leading the Wildcats to the national championship game, Jefferson was drafted No. 13 overall in the NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets in 2001, but his draft rights were traded to the New Jersey Nets. The shooting guard/small forward hybrid earned NBA All-Rookie Second Team honors in 2002.
Jefferson won his first NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016, with former Wildcat Channing Frye. The pair also hosted "The Road Trip Podcast," which featured the lives of unsung NBA players.
In 2007, Jefferson donated $3.5 million to the UA basketball program to fund a new practice facility next to McKale Center, now known as Richard Jefferson Gymnasium.
The Wildcats have 11 games this season on Pac-12 Networks. Here are the ones at McKale Center:
- Sunday, Nov. 11: Cal Poly at 3 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 14: UTEP at 6 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 29: Georgia Southern at 7 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 6: Utah Valley at 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 19: Montana at 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 22: UC Davis at 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 5: Utah at 12 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 19: Oregon State at 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 9: Washington State at 5:30 p.m.