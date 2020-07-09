Ex-Wildcat Ryan Luther, 'a heck of a player,' plays the hero in dramatic TBT win

The new guys wound up winning Herd That the game. Former Middle Tennessee forward Jacorey Williams led Herd That with 30 points on 10-for-15 shooting, while Luther added nine points. He scored four during the “Elam Ending,” when the clock stops at the first dead ball at or under the four-minute mark and a target score is made by adding eight points to the leader’s score.

Luther, who played at Pitt before his grad transfer season at UA in 2018-19, spent last season in Latvia and has agreed to play in Turkey’s Super League next season.

“Ryan doesn’t get a lot of credit, but Ryan’s a heck of a player, man,” guard Jon Elmore said. “He hit some shots, made some huge drives, had some big rebounds. He’s just a guy that’s gonna make a lot of the right plays and he’s gonna play hard.

“We had a connection with him. A family friend of ours was good friends with him. Ryan came 11 days early before the tournament, so we got to know him, and could implement the system. Ryan’s playing at a high level overseas so we’re lucky to have him and he made a great phenomenal finish in the game.”

Herd That trailed 93-86 entering the “Elam Ending,” meaning it needed 15 points to reach the game-winning target of 101 while holding The Money Team to seven or less.