Ex-Wildcat Sam Thomas nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

Arizona Wildcats forward Sam Thomas (14) is escorted by her parents, Derek and Julie, onto center court as part of the Senior Day festivities at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz. on February 26, 2022. Arizona won 68-59.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

Sam Thomas is no longer an Arizona Wildcat, but she's still making an impact for the UA. 

Thomas, who's now a WNBA rookie for the Phoenix Mercury, was named a nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year on Tuesday, which is given to a student-athlete who exemplifies excellence and leadership in their sport, academically and in the community. 

Thomas could become the fifth Wildcat to receive NCAA Woman of the Year honors, joining swimmers Whitney Myers (2007), Lacey Nymeyer ('09) and Justine Schultz ('10) and high-jumper Tanya Jones (1994), who was recently inducted into the Pac-12 Hall of Honor in March. 

A part of head coach Adia Barnes' first recruiting class at Arizona in 2017, the All-Pac-12 selection in Thomas played five seasons for the Wildcats, and helped the program to its first-ever Final Four appearance in 2021. 

During her collegiate career, Thomas averaged 9.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists. She was also one of the most decorated Wildcats in program history as a two-time Academic All-American, Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Wooden Citizenship Cup recipient, Tom Hansen Medal winner and three-time Pac-12 All-Defensive Team selection. 

The NCAA Woman of the Year will be announced in January at the NCAA Convention in San Antonio. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

