Ex-Wildcat Solomon Hill signs 1-year deal with Atlanta Hawks

Solomon Hill is on the move, again.

The former Arizona Wildcat reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hill was temporarily a Hawk in 2019, when the New Orleans Pelicans traded him, draft rights to DeAndre Hunter and Jordan Bone and a conditional '23 second-round pick to Atlanta for the draft rights to Jaxson Hayes, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Marcos Louzada Silva and conditional '20 first-round draft pick.

The following day, Hill was moved to the Memphis Grizzlies before finishing the year with the Miami Heat.

Entering his eighth season in the NBA, Atlanta becomes the fifth team Hill will actually play for since he drafted in 2013. The 6-foot-6-inch, 226-pound Hill has averaged 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game over his NBA career.

When the NBA resumed played in the Orlando "bubble" at Disney World Resort, after the regular season was suspended in March from COVID-19 concerns, Hill became the second Sean Miller-era Wildcat — the other being Derrick Williams with the Cavaliers in 2016 — to play in the NBA Finals, when the Heat lost to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.