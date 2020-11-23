 Skip to main content
Ex-Wildcat Solomon Hill signs 1-year deal with Atlanta Hawks

Heat Wizards Basketball

Miami Heat forward Solomon Hill (44) blocks Washington Wizards forward Troy Brown Jr. (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Washington. The Heat won 100-89. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

 Nick Wass

Solomon Hill is on the move, again. 

The former Arizona Wildcat reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

Hill was temporarily a Hawk in 2019, when the New Orleans Pelicans traded him, draft rights to DeAndre Hunter and Jordan Bone and a conditional '23 second-round pick to Atlanta for the draft rights to Jaxson Hayes, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Marcos Louzada Silva and conditional '20 first-round draft pick. 

The following day, Hill was moved to the Memphis Grizzlies before finishing the year with the Miami Heat. 

Entering his eighth season in the NBA, Atlanta becomes the fifth team Hill will actually play for since he drafted in 2013. The 6-foot-6-inch, 226-pound Hill has averaged 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game over his NBA career. 

When the NBA resumed played in the Orlando "bubble" at Disney World Resort, after the regular season was suspended in March from COVID-19 concerns, Hill became the second Sean Miller-era Wildcat — the other being Derrick Williams with the Cavaliers in 2016 — to play in the NBA Finals, when the Heat lost to the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

