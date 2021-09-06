Ex-Wildcat Stanley Johnson agrees to deal with Chicago Bulls

Stanley Johnson has a found a new home.

Johnson, a free agent wing and former Arizona Wildcat, reportedly agreed to a deal with the Chicago Bulls, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The terms of Johnson's contract are undisclosed.

The 25-year-old Johnson joins the Bulls after two seasons with the Toronto Raptors, where he averaged 4.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 16.5 minutes per game.

Prior to his stint in Toronto, the former No. 8 overall draft pick spent his first four seasons with the Detroit Pistons, before he was involved in a three-team trade that sent him to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Johnson now joins a Chicago team that spent the summer reconstructing its roster built around All-Stars Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine. Chicago signed free agent small forward DeMar DeRozan in a sign-and-trade deal, and also traded for guards Lonzo Ball and Derrick Jones Jr.

Johnson is the fourth UA product to play for the Bulls, joining Steve Kerr, Brian Williams and most recently Lauri Markkanen, who was sent to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a sign-and-trade deal.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.