Stanley Johnson's time with the San Antonio Spurs was short-lived. The Spurs released the former Arizona Wildcat on Sunday, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Johnson signed with the Spurs in December, after a one-season stint with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022.

In 30 games with the Spurs, the 6-6, 242-pound Johnson averaged 5.8 points on a career-high 45% shooting from 3-point range, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. His previous best 3-point shooting mark was 32.8% during his second and final season with the Toronto Raptors in 2021.

Since Johnson was the eighth overall pick by the Detroit Pistons in the 2015 NBA draft, the former Pac-12 Freshman of the Year has played for the Pelicans, Raptors, Lakers and Spurs, along with the G League's Raptors 905 and South Bay Lakers.