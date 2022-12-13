Ex-Wildcat Stanley Johnson signs one-year deal with San Antonio Spurs

Former Arizona wing Stanley Johnson signed a one-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, according to Athletic's Shams Charania.

The 26-year-old veteran signed with the Spurs after a brief stint with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the G League affiliate of the Miami Heat.

Since Johnson, the former Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, was a first-round pick by the Detroit Pistons in 2015, he's played for the New Orleans Pelicans, Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Lakers. Johnson also signed with the Chicago Bulls but was waived prior to the 2021-22 season.

Johnson then went on to sign with the G League's South Bay Lakers, 15.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.17 steals per game, before moving up to play for the L.A. Lakers. Johnson signed a series of 10-day contracts before the Lakers signed him to a two-year deal in January.

In August, Johnson and Talen Horton-Tucker were traded traded to the Utah Jazz in exchange for guard Patrick Beverley. Johnson was waived by Utah in October.

Now Johnson will play under head coach and future Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich, who has won five NBA championships along with three NBA Coach of the Year honors. The Spurs are currently 14th in the western conference standings with a 9-18 record.