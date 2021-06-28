 Skip to main content
Ex-Wildcat Steve Kerr to coach Team USA in Tokyo Olympics

NBA Finals Basketball

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr during the NBA basketball team's media day in San Francisco Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.

 Ben Margot / The Associated Press

Steve Kerr is known to don red, white and blue frequently, but most of the time it's to support his alma mater. 

However, this summer the Golden State Warriors head coach and former Arizona Wildcat will represent America as an assistant coach on Gregg Popvich's Team USA men's basketball staff for the Olympics set to take place in Tokyo from July 23-Aug. 8.

The official Team USA roster — headlined by Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant — and coaching staff was announced Monday morning. 

Kerr joins Lloyd Pierce, Villanova head coach Jay Wright and Jerry Colangelo as assistants on Popovich's staff.

Kerr becomes the latest former Wildcat to be a part of Team USA's basketball team in the Olympics. Longtime NBA forward Andre Iguodala won a gold medal in the 2012 Olympics in London, while Richard Jefferson received a bronze medal in the '04 Olympics in Athens, Greece. 

Here's a look at Team USA's roster:  

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)

Jerami Grant (Detroit Pistons)

Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)

Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks)

Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls)

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

