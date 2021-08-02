Ex-Wildcat T.J. McConnell re-signs with Indiana Pacers on 4-year, $35.2 million deal

Less than an hour after the NBA free agency period began on Monday, point guard T.J. McConnell inked a new deal to stay with the Indiana Pacers worth $35.2 million over four years, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

TJ McConnell has agreed to a four-year, $35.2M deal to stay with the Pacers, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

The former Arizona Wildcat played the last two seasons with the Pacers, after playing four years with the Philadelphia 76ers as an undrafted guard.

McConnell is coming off a career season in 2021, averaging 8.6 points, 6.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

In March, McConnell recorded an NBA record nine steals in the first half of Indiana's 114-111 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. McConnell also finished the game with 16 points on 8 for 8 shooting from the field, 13 assists and 10 steals in 36 minutes. McConnell was the first Pacer to record a triple-double off the bench since Detlef Schrempf in 1993.

Now under contract with Indiana until 2025, McConnell will serve as a backup point guard for Malcolm Brogdon, who becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

