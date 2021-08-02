 Skip to main content
Ex-Wildcat T.J. McConnell re-signs with Indiana Pacers on 4-year, $35.2 million deal

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) celebrates after the Pacers took the lead late in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. The Pelicans defeated the Pacers 114-113. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

 Michael Conroy

Less than an hour after the NBA free agency period began on Monday, point guard T.J. McConnell inked a new deal to stay with the Indiana Pacers worth $35.2 million over four years, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

The former Arizona Wildcat played the last two seasons with the Pacers, after playing four years with the Philadelphia 76ers as an undrafted guard. 

McConnell is coming off a career season in 2021, averaging 8.6 points, 6.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

In March, McConnell recorded an NBA record nine steals in the first half of Indiana's 114-111 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. McConnell also finished the game with 16 points on 8 for 8 shooting from the field, 13 assists and 10 steals in 36 minutes. McConnell was the first Pacer to record a triple-double off the bench since Detlef Schrempf in 1993. 

Now under contract with Indiana until 2025, McConnell will serve as a backup point guard for Malcolm Brogdon, who becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2023. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

