 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Wildcat T.J. McConnell records triple-double, sets NBA record for most steals in one half in Pacers' win over Cavs

Ex-Wildcat T.J. McConnell records triple-double, sets NBA record for most steals in one half in Pacers' win over Cavs

Indiana Pacers' T.J. McConnell, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton reach for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

 Tony Dejak

T.J. McConnell became a part of NBA history Wednesday night. 

The former Arizona Wildcats point guard recorded an NBA record nine steals in the first half in the Indiana Pacers' 114-111 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

McConnell finished the night with 16 points on a perfect 8 for 8 shooting from the field, 13 assists and 10 steals in 36 minutes, the 11th triple-double with steals — first as a reserve — in league history, and the first Pacer to record a triple-double off the bench since Detlef Schrempf in 1993, per ESPN Stats and Info. 

On the season, McConnell is averaging 6.3 points, 6.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game. Up next, the Pacers (16-18) face the Denver Nuggets in Indiana on Thursday at 6 p.m. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Adia Barnes believes Arizona is ready to handle postseason pressure

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News