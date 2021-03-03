Ex-Wildcat T.J. McConnell records triple-double, sets NBA record for most steals in one half in Pacers' win over Cavs

T.J. McConnell became a part of NBA history Wednesday night.
The former Arizona Wildcats point guard recorded an NBA record nine steals in the first half in the Indiana Pacers' 114-111 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
McConnell finished the night with 16 points on a perfect 8 for 8 shooting from the field, 13 assists and 10 steals in 36 minutes, the 11th triple-double with steals — first as a reserve — in league history, and the first Pacer to record a triple-double off the bench since Detlef Schrempf in 1993, per ESPN Stats and Info.
Pacers guard T.J. McConnell has 9 steals at the half vs the Cavaliers. His 9 steals are the most by any player in one half since the stat became official in 1973-74. pic.twitter.com/GbgWQkhXiv— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 4, 2021
Tonight, T.J. McConnell recorded the 11th triple-double with steals since steals became official in 1973-74. He's the first to do so off the bench according to @EliasSports.He is also the first Pacers player with a triple-double off the bench since Detlaf Schrempf in Feb. 1993 pic.twitter.com/u7LL1tPL1M— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 4, 2021
🚨 T.J. McConnell sets an NBA RECORD with 9 steals in a half! 🚨The record for a full game is 11. pic.twitter.com/O0ctYizMmc— NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2021
On the season, McConnell is averaging 6.3 points, 6.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game. Up next, the Pacers (16-18) face the Denver Nuggets in Indiana on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports