Ex-Wildcat T.J. McConnell records triple-double, sets NBA record for most steals in one half in Pacers' win over Cavs

Tonight, T.J. McConnell recorded the 11th triple-double with steals since steals became official in 1973-74. He's the first to do so off the bench according to @EliasSports.He is also the first Pacers player with a triple-double off the bench since Detlaf Schrempf in Feb. 1993 pic.twitter.com/u7LL1tPL1M