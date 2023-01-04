 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ex-Wildcat T.J. McConnell wears Damar Hamlin jersey before Pacers-Sixers game

T.J. McConnell arrived to the Indiana Pacers-Philadelphia 76ers game on Wednesday wearing fellow Pittsburgh native and Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's jersey. Hamlin is in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest on Monday. 

 (Via Pacers Twitter)

Leading up to the Indiana Pacers road matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers, point guard T.J. McConnell showed support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition at Cincinnati Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest following a tackle during the first quarter of Bills-Bengals on Monday. 

McConnell, a former Arizona Wildcat who is a fellow Pittsburgh native, wore Hamlin's Bills jersey before the Pacers face the Sixers on Wednesday. Hamlin attended Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School; McConnell went to Chartiers Valley High School, which is nearly 12 miles from Hamlin's alma mater. 

People are also reading…

“I just wanted to show support for a fellow Pittsburgh native and athlete, and let him and his family know that all of us here are thinking of him and praying for him," McConnell said in a released statement. 

Jordon Rooney, a representative for the Hamlin family, told the NFL Network that “things are moving in a positive direction” regarding Hamlin's recovery. 

Hamlin's "Chasing Ms" foundation has a GoFundMe account for a holiday toy drive, which had an initial goal of $2,500. It has reached over $6 million in donations since Hamlin's cardiac arrest. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL world comes together in support of Damar Hamlin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News