Ex-Wildcat Trinity Baptiste relieved, happy to be home after leaving Russian pro team

It was a Friday. Baptiste played well the following day, scoring 18 points and pulling down seven rebounds in a road game against Dynamo Kursk.

The next day, Baptiste heard from her agent again. This time she learned that it was up to her if she wanted to stay or go home. Baptiste wanted to stay.

“I felt safe where I was,” Baptiste said.

That lasted another day.

“(My agent) told me, ‘We need to talk about terminating the contract. I think you need to leave as soon as possible.’ He talked to the team, and they wanted me to stay,” Baptiste said. “I was conflicted a little bit. I was more conflicted about being there while all of this was going on — about being there and not knowing what would happen next.”

Baptiste took part in a shootaround the next morning, but there was no convincing here to stay. The team bought her ticket home and let her out of the contract. She left that night, after playing one more game. It was part of an exodus of foreign players within the league.