Ex-Wildcat Zeke Nnaji meets with 3 NBA teams, works with well-known trainer in Las Vegas
Ex-Wildcat Zeke Nnaji meets with 3 NBA teams, works with well-known trainer in Las Vegas

022120-spt-uabk-p15.jpg

Arizona forward Zeke Nnaji (22) reacts to the replay showing Oregon State forward Tres Tinkle's elbow to the face of Wildcat guard Jemarl Baker Jr. in the second half of their Pac12 game at McKale Center, February 20, 2020 Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The NBA draft has been moved to October, which allows players — including former Arizona Wildcats Zeke Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Josh Green, who are all projected as first-round picks — to have extra time to prepare physically. 

Lately, Nnaji has been working out in Las Vegas, the last location Arizona played a game during the Pac-12 Tournament before the season was canceled to COVID-19 concern, and is working with longtime NBA trainer Joe Abunassar, according to KSTP's Darren Wolfson. 

The Pac-12 Freshman of the Year has been working with Abunassar alongside Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood. 

Abunassar, who founded IMPACT Basketball in 1997, has been a longtime trainer and mentor for numerous standout players over the years, such as Kevin Garnett, Kawhi Leonard, Gilbert Arenas, Baron Davis, Kristaps Porzingis, Jaylen Brown, Serge Ibaka, Kyle Lowry, DeMarcus Cousins and Myles Turner, among others. 

Nnaji's agent Adam Pensack said Nnaji is expected to stay in Las Vegas leading up the draft, per sources. 

According to Wolfson, Nnaji has virtually met with three NBA teams: Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets and Chicago Bulls. The Bulls are the only team out of the three in lottery-pick range. 

Here's where some mock drafts have Nnaji landing: 

  • Sports Illustrated: No. 27 overall (New York Knicks)
  • The Athletic: No. 21 overall (Denver Nuggets)
  • ESPN: No. 34 overall (Minnesota Timberwolves)

The NBA draft lottery is slated for Aug. 25 and draft date is scheduled for Oct. 15. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

