Ex-Wildcats basketball player Ashley Whisonant focused on winning gold medal … in flag football

Most UA women's basketball fans remember Ashley Whisonant as a speedy, tough-minded point guard who earned MVP and defensive MVP honors during the 2007-08 season.

Few know that she tears it up on the gridiron, too.

Whisonant is a two-time member of Team USA's women's flag football team. Earlier this month, Whisonant, 34, was named to the 2021 U.S. National Women's Flag Football Team. It will be her second run with team, after her first resulted in Team USA's first-ever title in the sport.

"I love, love, love to compete. I enjoy running up against the best of the best and showing them what I've got," Whisonant said. "I also love the team aspect and the camaraderie. Hanging out afterwards, trash talking and everything like that."

She got her start in football during her final months at the UA.

"I stayed an extra semester to finish up some classes and I was looking for something to do," Whisonant said. "Arizona had a tackle women's football team, so a friend and I tried out."

Whisonant played in a game or two, scoring the team's first touchdown of the season during a trip to Los Angeles.