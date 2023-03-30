The Indiana Pacers have officially signed another former Arizona Wildcat.

Ex-Arizona sharpshooter Gabe York signed a two-way contract with the Pacers on Thursday, becoming the third Wildcat on Indiana's roster, along with star rookie and NBA Summer League teammate Bennedict Mathurin and former UA teammate T.J. McConnell.

York, who made his NBA debut last season with Indiana on a 10-day contract, averaged 22.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and four assists per game with the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants this season; he's also shooting 40.1% from 3-point range this season. In January, York played in the Next Up Game — the G League's All-Star Game — during NBA All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City. York was also named G League Player of the Week thrice this season.

York is the second ex-Wildcat in as many days to sign a two-way contract with an NBA team: Kobi Simmons, the one-and-done combo guard from Arizona's Sweet 16 team in 2017, inked a two-way deal with the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. Simmons last played in the NBA in 2019, when he was on a 10-day deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He also suited up for the Memphis Grizzlies in 2018.

Since Simmons earned NBA minutes four years ago, the Atlanta-area native played overseas in Poland and with the Greensboro Swarm, the Hornets' G League affiliate. The 25-year-old Simmons averaged 18.2 points and four assists per game for the Swarm this season.